Body found in car pulled from Sunrise canal

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Sunrise police detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a car that was pulled from a canal on Tuesday afternoon. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed a large crane slowly pulling the black Honda Civic and placing it about 30 feet away from the body of water near a shopping center on the 8300 block of West Oakland Boulevard.  

Sunrise police were seen covering the car with a large tent. They would later confirm that a body had been found inside the vehicle. 

The car reportedly belongs to 41-year-old Marimar Roman Cora, who had been reported missing

A man who said he was Roman Cora's brother told CBS News Miami that the car matched the description of the car his sister had been driving at the time of her disappearance.

He told us Marimar was last seen last Saturday. 

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister spoke to one woman who was at the scene. 

"Definitely bodies got pulled out. So, right now they're in the front seat. That's why they blocking off everything. So, they won't be able to see anything else. But so far, that's all we saw."

Sunrise police said only one body had been pulled out of the vehicle, but have not yet confirmed if this car is connected to Roman Cora. 

