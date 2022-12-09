Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate similar pepper-spray attacks at different Walgreens stores

By Joe Gorchow

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Late morning, police from two different departments responded to two nearly identical attacks that happened 45 minutes apart. 

Police said a suspected shoplifter pepper-sprayed a Walgreens employee. 

The first incident occurred at a store located on the 9600 block of NW 41 Street in Doral at around 10 a.m. 

Doral police told CBS4 a Walgreens employee confronted a shoplifter and that is when the suspect pepper-sprayed the employee. 

Authorities said one person had to be hospitalized and the store had to be temporarily evacuated after the spray got into the store's AC vents, quickly spreading throughout the store. 

Six miles down the road, off Coral Way, a similar scene unfolded. 

An eyewitness told CBS4, off camera, that an employee was pepper-sprayed by a man attempting to shoplift. 

Eyewitnesses say the suspect sprinted out of the store and ran into a getaway car. 

The store manager says the employee is fine and everyone in the store is good to go. 

Miami-Dade police said they're unsure if anything was stolen or if the same suspect is connected to the incident in Doral.

Both law enforcement agencies are working to determine if these two attacks on separate Walgreens stores tie back to the same suspect or suspects.

We reached out to Walgreens for reaction and surveillance footage. They have yet to respond. 

Joe Gorchow
Joe-Gorchow.jpg

Joe Gorchow joins CBS4 News as a seasoned reporter and anchor with extensive live and breaking news experience. Joe's competitive nature and passion for connecting with the community blend perfectly into his role at WFOR. He strives to provide the coverage our viewers deserve.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 3:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.