Police say reports of suspicious activity at Kendall building unfounded

MIAMI - A large police presence outside of a Kendall office building late Tuesday morning.

Initial reports say police went to the building, at SW 107th Avenue and Kendall Drive, after receiving reports of threats made with a firearm.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

A section of Kendall Drive was closed to traffic for the police investigation.

Just after 12:15 p.m. the all clear was given and people were allowed to return to the building and the road was re-opened.

Police said after a sweep of the building they determined the report of the threat was unfounded.