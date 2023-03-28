Police say reports of suspicious activity at Kendall building unfounded
MIAMI - A large police presence outside of a Kendall office building late Tuesday morning.
Initial reports say police went to the building, at SW 107th Avenue and Kendall Drive, after receiving reports of threats made with a firearm.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
A section of Kendall Drive was closed to traffic for the police investigation.
Just after 12:15 p.m. the all clear was given and people were allowed to return to the building and the road was re-opened.
Police said after a sweep of the building they determined the report of the threat was unfounded.
