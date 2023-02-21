Multiple shooting under investigation in Homestead

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a multiple shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday night.

Police and paramedics were on the scene near the 17600 block of Homestead Avenue.

CBS4 cameras captured several emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police cruisers.

Cameras also captured yellow tape blocking off the area where the shooting took place.

It is not clear the extent of the injuries or what may have caused the shooting.

A police spokesman is on the way there to provide information, but we know that there was a call for help for at least three shooting victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.