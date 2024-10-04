Police investigate $12,500 jet ski scam in Pinecrest, urge caution with personal checks

MIAMI - Pinecrest police detectives are investigating a suspected scam involving the sale of a jet ski after a local resident was left with an overdrawn account from a fraudulent check.

The incident occurred on August 24, when officers responded to a home in the 6400 block of SW 100 Street, following a report from a homeowner who believed he'd been scammed in a jet ski sale.

According to the homeowner, a potential buyer came to view a green jet ski he had listed on the sales app OfferUp on August 16.

The buyer, who used a false name, agreed to purchase the jet ski for $12,500 but claimed he didn't have a way to transport it. He then wrote a personal check and promised to return the next day with a truck.

After the homeowner deposited the check using mobile banking and confirmed funds were available, the buyer returned in a white Ford truck, took the jet ski, the title, and related accessories, and drove away.

The bank informed the homeowner that the check was fake days later, leaving his account overdrawn by $12,500.

Pinecrest police have classified the case as potential fraud.

The homeowner provided police with a detailed statement, and detectives are currently attempting to trace the suspect and the vehicle. Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a blue shirt.

Authorities remind residents to exercise caution when accepting personal checks, particularly for large transactions.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Carlos Villanueva at 786-397-3009 or 305-234-2100.