Police investigate after car shot at in Miami Gardens

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

An investigation is underway after someone shot at a car near a Miami Gardens gas station early Tuesday morning. 

According to the police, just after 3 a.m. they received a report of a car fire at NW 199 Street and NW 37 Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed in flames. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and put out the fire. 

On closer inspection, police said officers found multiple shell casings near the car and bullet holes on both sides of it. 

So far, according to police, the driver of the car has not come forward and no injuries were reported. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said during the shooting, a tire was possibly hit by a bullet which may have sparked the fire. 

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

