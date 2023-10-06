Man in custody following pursuit of pick-up truck through South Florida streets

MIAMI - A man is in custody Friday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit through South Florida streets on Friday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the man eventually crashing his black pick-up truck into a white sedan in a residential area and bailing out of the vehicle.

Police in pursuit of pick-up truck through South Florida streets. CBS News Miami

He was seen pushing a backpack under a parked vehicle before running and getting intercepted by Miami-Dade police officers.

Officers had their guns drawn as they confronted the man.

He was handcuffed, searched, and led into a police cruiser.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor was headed to the scene near 5th Avenue and NW 130 Street. You will be able to watch his report starting at 5 p.m.

The pursuit, which started in Broward County, was conducted through the streets of Miami-Dade.

Images from Chopper 4 did not show any police units behind the truck, but police aviation units were in pursuit of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.