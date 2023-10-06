Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody following pursuit of pick-up truck through South Florida streets

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Man in custody following pursuit of pick-up truck through South Florida streets
Man in custody following pursuit of pick-up truck through South Florida streets 11:15

MIAMI - A man is in custody Friday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit through South Florida streets on Friday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed the man eventually crashing his black pick-up truck into a white sedan in a residential area and bailing out of the vehicle.

chopper-chase-10-6-23.jpg
Police in pursuit of pick-up truck through South Florida streets. CBS News Miami

He was seen pushing a backpack under a parked vehicle before running and getting intercepted by Miami-Dade police officers. 

Officers had their guns drawn as they confronted the man.

He was handcuffed, searched, and led into a police cruiser. 

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor was headed to the scene near 5th Avenue and NW 130 Street. You will be able to watch his report starting at 5 p.m. 

The pursuit, which started in Broward County, was conducted through the streets of Miami-Dade. 

Images from Chopper 4 did not show any police units behind the truck, but police aviation units were in pursuit of the vehicle. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.