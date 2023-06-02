Police identify man fatally stabbed on Rickenbacker Causeway, investigation ongoing

MIAMI -- Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed on the Rickenbacker Causeway last week.

Around 1:24 a.m. on Friday, May 26, City of Miami Police responded to a stabbing reported at 200 Rickenbacker Causeway, where officers found an unresponsive 48-year-old Tyson Cash on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds.

City of Miami Fire Rescue immediately responded in an attempt to save his life, but unfortunately, he died at the scene.

Police stated that homicide detectives are working to locate the suspect and determine the motive of the "heinous crime."

If anyone has any information regarding the case, police ask that they call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip." People familiar with the incident may also contact the City of Miami's Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350 and ask for any on-duty detective. Any tip that leads to an arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.