Watch CBS News
Local News

Police identify man fatally stabbed on Rickenbacker Causeway, investigation ongoing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Deadly stabbing on Rickenbacker Causeway
Deadly stabbing on Rickenbacker Causeway 00:17

MIAMI -- Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed on the Rickenbacker Causeway last week.

Around 1:24 a.m. on Friday, May 26, City of Miami Police responded to a stabbing reported at 200 Rickenbacker Causeway, where officers found an unresponsive 48-year-old Tyson Cash on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds.

City of Miami Fire Rescue immediately responded in an attempt to save his life, but unfortunately, he died at the scene.

Police stated that homicide detectives are working to locate the suspect and determine the motive of the "heinous crime."

If anyone has any information regarding the case, police ask that they call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip." People familiar with the incident may also contact the City of Miami's Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350 and ask for any on-duty detective. Any tip that leads to an arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.