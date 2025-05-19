Watch CBS News
Police ID Bradenton woman killed in Lauderhill shooting during birthday visit; suspect still at large

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Sergio Candido,
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Nadirah Z. Sabir

/ CBS Miami

A woman who was fatally shot in Lauderhill early Sunday was identified Monday by police, who say she was visiting South Florida to celebrate a family member's birthday.

According to Lauderhill police, the victim was 41-year-old Erika Williams of Bradenton. She was killed around 2:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of NW 38th Avenue, outside a church, after reportedly being caught in the crossfire when at least two men opened fire on each other.

Second gunshot victim released from Broward hospital

Officers found two women with gunshot wounds at the scene. Williams was pronounced dead. The other woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been released.

Witnesses told investigators that Williams had come to town for a relative's 62nd birthday party. Police said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no suspects have been identified.

Detectives and crime scene investigators cordoned off the area throughout Sunday morning as they collected evidence. The Lauderhill Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is leading the case, which remains open and active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

