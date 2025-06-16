Wilton Manors police foil armed man's entry at Stonewall Pride Parade amid heightened security

Organizers of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors said an increased investment in security paid off after police stopped a man Saturday evening from attempting to enter the event with a loaded 9mm Glock and two magazines.

Authorities said Michael Monheit, 31, did not have a valid concealed carry license. His permit had been revoked after he was previously committed under Florida's Baker Act.

A judge has since ordered him to surrender his weapons, undergo a mental health assessment and stay away from the parade area.

Parade organizers said they spent six figures on security this year and implemented metal detectors for the first time, citing growing threats against the LGBTQ community.

"It would've been really easy for them to say we don't need that; we can do the same things we've always done," said paradegoer Riley Kinghorn. "I think they understand what's happening now and they saw the necessity, and I'm really glad that they did that because we could've had a tragedy."

Scott Friedman, who works security at Pub On The Drive, said he was relieved by the police response.

"You cannot put a price on someone's life," Friedman said.