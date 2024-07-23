Watch CBS News
Police, FBI conduct pre-dawn raid at SW Miami-Dade home

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - One person was taken into custody after Miami-Dade police and FBI agents executed a narcotics warrant at a southwest Miami-Dade residence early Tuesday morning.

According to police, their officers served the warrant to residents of a home at SW 127th Avenue and SW 120th Street.

Michael Pascual said he woke to strange noises and described what he saw.

"You see the FBI doing flash bangs, it started at 6 a.m. in the morning. They went inside to take people out, the whole family out," he said. "They've been renting here already for two years, everybody here is on their own business, we don't ask anything."

He added that at least two people walked out of the house in handcuffs.

Pascual said he saw several undercover agents and police officers going in and coming out of the home, a few carrying boxes. Neither the police nor the FBI would say what the investigation involved. The federal agency would only say it was "conducting court ordered activity." 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

