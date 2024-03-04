Police chase ends in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI — Chopper 4 was over the scene when a Miami-Dade police chase came to an end deep in southwest Miami-Dade late Monday morning.
Police say they tried to pull over a van Monday morning. But the driver took off.
The chase ended in a vacant lot near southwest 192nd Avenue and 344th Street.
The driver bailed out and tried to jump over a fence. He was arrested and now possibly faces other charges.
