Police chase ends in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI — Chopper 4 was over the scene when a Miami-Dade police chase came to an end deep in southwest Miami-Dade late Monday morning.

Police say they tried to pull over a van Monday morning. But the driver took off.

The chase ended in a vacant lot near southwest 192nd Avenue and 344th Street.

The driver bailed out and tried to jump over a fence. He was arrested and now possibly faces other charges.