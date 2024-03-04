Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Police chase ends in SW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police chase comes to an end
Police chase comes to an end 00:23


MIAMI — Chopper 4 was over the scene when a Miami-Dade police chase came to an end deep in southwest Miami-Dade late Monday morning. 

Police say they tried to pull over a van Monday morning. But the driver took off. 

The chase ended in a vacant lot near southwest 192nd Avenue and 344th Street. 

The driver bailed out and tried to jump over a fence. He was arrested and now possibly faces other charges.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 12:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.