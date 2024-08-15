Watch CBS News
Police search for 17-year-old last seen two weeks ago in Tamarac

By Alyssa Dzikowski

TAMARAC - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on August 3. 

According to a missing person's report, Gia Russo was last seen in the Tamarac area.

Gia is 5 feet, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair. She has her ears and septum pierced, police said.

She wore a white shirt with a black and purple sweater, black pants and white sneakers when she was last seen.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 1-954-764-4357.

