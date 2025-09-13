Watch CBS News
Person hospitalized after shooting involving police officers in Plantation, officials say

By
Hunter Geisel
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving officers in Plantation, officials said.

According to a post shared to X by Plantation Police, the northbound lanes of 800 N. State Road 7 are closed to all traffic due to an investigation.  

Plantation Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that the shooting was an "officer-involved incident." Plantation Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that the shooting had occurred, and that one person was shot and taken to an area hospital.

Officials have not provided further details at this time, but CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

