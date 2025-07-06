1 person in custody after overnight shooting at Plantation motel, police say

At least one person is in custody after a shooting at a Plantation motel early Sunday morning, police said.

Plantation Police told CBS News Miami that the shooting happened at the Plantation Motel on South State Road 7, just north of Davie Boulevard.

Police also said one person was taken into custody but they did not share whether anyone was injured during the shooting or further details surrounding the incident.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that they heard multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m.

"I heard the shots, but I'm just thinking that it's fireworks, seeing as it's probably left over from Fourth of July, so I'm not thinking anything of it," said neighbor Carey.

CBS News Miami tried to speak with the motel's property manager right after the crime scene was taken down on Sunday afternoon, but our crew was asked to leave.

CBS News Miami has also reached out to Plantation Police for more information regarding the shooting, but has yet to hear back by the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.