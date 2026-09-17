Plantation High School on lockdown amid large fight, report of person with gun, police say
Plantation High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after reports of a large fight and a person armed with a gun, according to police.
In a social media post, Plantation police said that officers were at the scene and were searching the school.
A perimeter is also being set up around the school, and no one is being allowed in or out of the area, police continued.
No other details were released.