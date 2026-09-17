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Plantation High School on lockdown amid large fight, report of person with gun, police say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Plantation High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after reports of a large fight and a person armed with a gun, according to police.

In a social media post, Plantation police said that officers were at the scene and were searching the school.

A perimeter is also being set up around the school, and no one is being allowed in or out of the area, police continued.

No other details were released.

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