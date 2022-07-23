Watch CBS News
Local News

Plantation child hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday evening after shooting himself in the stomach.

According to Plantation PD, the shooting happened in the 5400 block and NW 11 Street.

Investigators said all signs point to this being an accident.  

The child is in stable but serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

No other details have been released at this time.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 9:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.