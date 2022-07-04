Plantation celebrates July 4th with patriotic parade, concert, fireworks

FORT LAUDERDALE - Millions of Americans are celebrating America's 246th birthday with barbecues, parades, family gatherings, and, of course, nighttime fireworks.

There are a number of events and fireworks shows happening throughout South Florida to observe the Fourth of July.

In Plantation, they kicked off the morning with a parade that started at the corner of W Broward Boulevard and NW 46th Avenue. It wound its way across several streets and ended at City Hall. Parade-goers, adorned in red, white, and blue, lined the streets and waved American flags as it passed by.

"A lot of pride. I'm proud of our country, proud of our service men that protect our country so we can live the way we do and enjoy all the things we do in America," said Lisa VanBaalen.

"I am thankful for the freedoms that we have, I know it is a sensitive subject right now, but I'm thankful that we're in a country where we have the freedoms that we have because I know it's not the same everywhere," said Morgan Moore.

A Kid's Zone and concert followed by fireworks will be held at the Plantation Central Park Ball Fields. The Kid's Zone begins at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m., featuring Big City Dogs, a classic rock & blues band. The fireworks follow at 9 p.m. featuring Zambelli Fireworks.

Those planning to go are urged to bring a picnic dinner and lawn chairs.

Personal fireworks, sparklers, drones, alcoholic beverages, and pets are not allowed in the park.