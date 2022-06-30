Ready to celebrate America's birthday? Here's where you can enjoy fireworks across South Florida

4th of July is here, ready for the fireworks?

4th of July is here, ready for the fireworks?

4th of July is here, ready for the fireworks?

MIAMI - In 2022, the party is back on across South Florida and in full force for the 4th of July holiday.

Here is where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties:

Miami-Dade County:

Aventura:

Location: Country Club Drive, Aventura

Time: 9:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Bayfront Park:

Miami's Big July 4 Bash

Location: Bayfront Park

Address: 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL

Time 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)

For more information, click here.

Coral Gables:

Stars and Stripes Barbecue

Location: Biltmore Hotel

Address: 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)

For more information, click here.

Hialeah:

Independence Day Celebration

Location: Milander Park

Address: 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012

Time: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Homestead:

Race to the 4th

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Address: 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Boulevard, Homestead, FL 33035

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Miami Beach (1):

Free Patriotic Concert

Location: Lummus Park

Address: 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Time: 8:30 PM

For more information, click here.

Miami Beach (2):

Fire on the Fourth

Location: In and around Miami Beach Bandshell

Address: 7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Time: 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM

For more information, click here.

Miami Gardens:

Drive-In Fireworks Show

Location: Calder Casino

Address: 21001 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens

Time: 7:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)

For more information, click here.

Miami Lakes:

Fourth of July Concert and Firework Show

Location: Veterans Park

Address: 15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Time: 6:30 PM

For more information. click here.

Miami Springs:

July 4th Fireworks

Location: Miami Springs Golf and Country Club

Address: 650 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Time: 8:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Nikki Beach:

Cowboy Disco Celebration

Location: Nikki Beach

Address: 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Time: Doors Open at 3:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Palmetto Bay:

Party In Palmetto Bay

Location: Palmetto Bay Village Hall

Address: 9705 East Hibiscus St.

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)

For more information, click here.

Surfside:

Location: Surfside Community Center

Address: 9301 Collins Ave

Time: Fireworks at 9:00 PM

For more information, click here.

The Wharf Miami:

Star-Spangled Awesome

Location: The Wharf

Address: 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130

Time: 12:00 PM (After 6:00 PM, Venue is strictly for ages 21+)

For more information, click here.

Tropical Park:

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Tropical Park

Location: Tropical Park

Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Time: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

For more information, click here.



BROWARD COUNTY:

Davie:

Fun on the 4th Celebration

Location: Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex)

Address: 3801 S. Pine Island Road

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Fort Lauderdale:

4th Of July Spectacular

Location: Fort Lauderdale Beach / Las Olas Oceanside Park

Address: 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Time: 12:00 PM – 9:15 PM

For more information, click here.

Hallandale:

Freedom Fest

Location: Gulfstream Park

Address: 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

For more information, click here.



Hollywood:

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Location: Hollywood Beach Theater

Address: 200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 5:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Miramar:

July 4th Celebration

Location: Miramar Regional Park

Address: 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Pembroke Pines:

Independence Day Celebration

Location: Pines Recreation Center

Address: 7400 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

For more information, click here.

Plantation:

Independence Day Parade Concert & Fireworks

Location: Begins at West Broward Blvd. and NW 46th Ave. Ending at City Hall, Central Park Ball Fields (7:00 PM)

Address: Plantation Central Park, 9151 NW Second St.

Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Fireworks at 9:00 PM)

For more information, click here.

Pompano Beach:

4th of July Firework Extravaganza

Location: Fisher Family Pier

Address: 222 N. Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Time: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

For more information, click here.

Sunrise:

July 4th Celebration

Location: FLA Live Arena

Address: 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323

Time: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM

For more information, click here.

TAMARAC:

Patriotic Splash Swim Party

Location: Caporella Aquatic Complex

Address: 9300 NW 58th St, Tamarac, FL 33321

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

For more information, click here.

MONROE COUNTY:

Key Largo:

Key Largo July 4th Parade and Picnic

Location: Key Largo Community Park

Address: 500 St Croix Pl, Key Largo, FL 33037

Time: 10:30 AM

For more information, click here.

Key West:

Fury's 4th of July Celebration

Location: Fury Water Adventures Key West | Key West, FL

Address: 0 Duval St, Naval Air Station Key West, FL 33040

Time: 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM

For information. click here.



