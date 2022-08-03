Watch CBS News
Local News

Planned Parenthood sits out Charlie Crist-Nikki Fried race

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC said Tuesday it will remain neutral in the Democratic gubernatorial primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, as abortion has become a top issue in this year's elections.

In a brief news release, the PAC did not explain its decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has intensified the focus on abortion in campaigns across the country.

Fried has touted her support for abortion rights and criticized Crist, citing his previous stint as governor when he was a Republican. But Crist has said he supports abortion rights.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 9:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.