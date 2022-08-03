Planned Parenthood sits out Charlie Crist-Nikki Fried race

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC said Tuesday it will remain neutral in the Democratic gubernatorial primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, as abortion has become a top issue in this year's elections.

In a brief news release, the PAC did not explain its decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has intensified the focus on abortion in campaigns across the country.

Fried has touted her support for abortion rights and criticized Crist, citing his previous stint as governor when he was a Republican. But Crist has said he supports abortion rights.