Planet Fitness employee recovering after being attacked by gym member in Little Havana; suspect faces multiple charges

A Planet Fitness employee is recovering on Wednesday after he was brutally attacked by a gym member in Little Havana. And the incident was caught on camera.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, the attack happened on Friday, Dec. 12, at the Planet Fitness on SW 8th Avenue.

Investigators said a woman, identified as 35-year-old Kiara Bryant, was causing a scene in the locker room, and said when the employee approached her and told her to lower her voice, she got in his face.

In the surveillance video, you see Bryant yelling and getting irate.

Police said that's when the victim pushed her in self-defense.

The arrest report said Bryant "was being constantly aggressive towards him while balling her fists."

Then, Bryant put on her shoes, leapt over the counter and started punching the employee repeatedly as he tried to cover his face and didn't fight back.

Victim's attorney hopes for tougher charges

"She took things too far, brutally battered our client, and ultimately, left him in the hospital with a broken nose and severe emotional distress," said Alecsander Kohn, the victim's attorney.

A video shows Bryant in the parking lot trying to leave after the incident. She was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct, but the victim's attorney said he's hoping the district attorney's office considers additional charges.

"This would be a case of felony battery. Hopefully, through some strong advocacy, there will be a modification of the charges to reflect the severity of the injuries he sustained," Kohn said.

CBS News Miami reached out to Planet Fitness for comment and the company sent the following statement.

"The safety of our employees and members is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for violence of any kind in our clubs. We are committed to providing a safe environment. The franchise group worked closely with local police and have cancelled the member in question."

Bryant has since bonded out of jail.