At least one injured as firefighters put out plane on fire at MIA

MIAMI - At least one person had to be transported to a local hospital on Tuesday afternoon as a plane's landing gear reportedly caught on fire while landing at Miami International Airport.

The plane, Red Air SRL 203, arrived at MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.

There were 126 people on board.

CBS4's cameras showed damage to the right wing of the aircraft. White foam was being used by firefighters to put out the fire.

Part of the plane could be seen on the grass to the side of the runway.

Passengers were being deplaned and boarded buses that transported them to the main terminal.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

No additional information was available.