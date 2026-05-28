4 passengers hospitalized after being evacuated from plane at Opa-locka airport, Miami-Dade officials say

Multiple passengers were hospitalized due to heat-related illness on a plane that was leaving Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR officials said they received a medical call regarding a heat-related illness. Four people were then transported to nearby hospitals.

Aerial images showed where multiple trucks on the tarmac loading patients from a Global X-branded plane onto stretchers.

A spokesperson for the airport said that the reason was due to the air conditioning unit on the plane breaking.

No other information, including the conditions of the passengers, has been released.