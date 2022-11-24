What's open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

MIAMI - We have prepared a list of restaurants and stores that will be open on Thanksgiving. We also take a look at what is closed.

Restaurants

Boston Market: Many locations are open for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day for carry-out. You can also pre-order their Heat & Serve Thanksgiving Dinner for pickup. For more information, check with your specific location for their hours.

Cracker Barrel: For Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel is serving a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal at participating locations. They are also offering a Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people or Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people.

Denny's: Many locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day and they are offering a limited-time Turkey & Dressing Dinner.

Flannigan's: What better way to spend Thanksgiving Day than finger food and beer at Flannigan's? All locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your nearest location for hours.

Golden Corral: Select Golden Corral locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. They are also offering holiday meals to go. This year, they will be offering their traditional Whole Roasted Turkey and Holiday Glazed Ham meals to go in addition to introducing a new option with our Holiday Beef Roast. Double-check with your specific location to find out the hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Starbucks: Some Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but will have adjusted hours. Check their website or call your local location to confirm the hours for your specific store.

Waffle House: Most Waffle House locations are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Grocery stores

Sprouts Farmer Market: Sprouts will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: The Fresh Market will be open from 8 a,m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Also, make sure to reserve your holiday meal orders. Online ordering ends Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Whole Foods: Many of their locations will be open for modified hours on Thanksgiving Day. Click here to check if yours will be.

Drug retailers/major retail stores:

Bass Pro Shops: Bass Pro Shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

CVS Pharmacy: CVS will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Check with your local store for their hours.

Here's what's closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Retailers:

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

JCPenney

Kohl's

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

Home Depot

Macy's

T.J. Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

Publix

Malls:

Aventura Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday

Dadeland Mall closed Thursday, opens 6 a.m. Friday

Dolphin Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday

Broward Mall closed Thursday, opens 7 a.m. Friday

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Mall closed Thursday, opens 8 a.m. Friday

Sawgrass Mills closed Thursday, opens 6 a.m. Friday

Post offices, government buildings, and schools closed.