Pinecrest woman released from jail after viral e-bike confrontation with teens: "The truth will prevail"

A cool, calm and collected 61-year-old Silvia Perez didn't say much as she was released from jail.

"Nothing to say, sorry… the truth will prevail," said Perez.

Perez's demeanor on Tuesday was a stark contrast to how she appeared in the now-viral video of the incident.

According to police, Perez was driving a Bentley on Southwest 57th Avenue in Pinecrest on Oct. 18, near the Wayside Food Market, when she encountered a group of kids riding e-bikes in the street.

Police: Perez scolded the kids

Investigators say Perez pulled over and began scolding the kids, telling them to get out of the road.

As the argument escalated, police say Perez snatched one of the kids' phones.

According to the arrest report, Perez then picked the damaged phone off the ground, held it in the air, and threatened to throw it in a canal before tossing it back on the ground.

Teen reportedly injured in incident

Police say the juvenile whose phone was taken had an injury on his hand. The report states Perez then left the scene.

Perez turned herself in early Tuesday morning. During her bond hearing, her attorney argued that the kids were creating a safety hazard.

"She's observing juveniles on motorbikes, electric bikes, popping wheelies, being disruptive kids on the highway," her attorney said.

Silvia Perez, 61

Judge: "There's more to this story"

The judge also weighed in.

"There's more to this story. Have you ever driven down a street with folks doing wheelies and going in and out of cars?" said Judge Mindy Glazer.

When Perez walked out of jail, a reporter asked:

"What message do you have to the parents of those kids?"

She responded: "No, I won't say anything. I can't."

Facing robbery and battery charges

Perez is charged with robbery by snatching and battery by touch or strike. She was released on her own recognizance.