Pinecrest fugitive accused of shooting at driver arrested in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - Authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of a man accused of luring a driver to a Pinecrest neighborhood only to shoot at him

Officials said US Marshals captured Jeffrey Chamorro, 31, who had previously been described as armed and dangerous, in the 800 block of Himmarshee Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Chamorro faces one count of attempted murder.

Back on Wednesday, April 17, at around 3 p.m., surveillance cameras captured police driving through the area near Southwest 128th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Authorities say Chamorro enticed the victim to a location in Pinecrest, where he shot at him, attempting to kill him.

Several shots were fired into a driver's front side door. The victim was not hurt.

Detectives say Chamorro found flirtatious texts between his girlfriend, who sells solar equipment, and a client.

Police say Chamorro led the victim to believe he would be meeting that girlfriend in Pinecrest. Instead, Chamorro shot at the victim's pickup.

Area resident Paula Hemlock saw what happened next.

"All of a sudden a little silver car pulls up, rolls down the window and the next thing I know, I hear three gunshots and the grey car pulls out into 128 Street, the truck goes after him... slams into him one time, slams into him twice. At that point, I'm on the phone to 911."

Detectives say they had arranged for Chamorro to surrender, but he never did.

He was last seen driving this grey Cadillac SUV/