Search on for man accused of shooting at driver in Pinecrest

MIAMI - A man is wanted for attempted murder in Pinecrest.

Surveillance cameras captured police driving through the area near Southwest 128th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Police warn the suspect, Jeffrey Chamorro, 31, could be armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe he's responsible for firing five rounds into a driver's front side door. The victim was not hurt.

Investigators say Chamorro lured his victim to this location a few weeks ago. Detectives say he found flirtatious texts between his girlfriend, who sells solar equipment, and a client.

Police say Chamorro led the victim to believe he would be meeting that girlfriend in Pinecrest. Instead, the shooter fired five rounds into the victim's pickup.

Area resident Paula Hemlock saw what happened next.

"All of a sudden a little silver car pulls up, rolls down the window and the next thing I know, I hear three gunshots and the grey car pulls out into 128 Street, the truck goes after him... slams into him one time, slams into him twice. At that point, I'm on the phone to 911."

Detectives say they had arranged for Chamorro to surrender, but he never did.

He was last seen driving this grey Cadillac SUV.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pinecrest Police Department or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.