Suspect allegedly involved in Pinecrest car burglary, chase arrested in Hollywood

One of the suspects allegedly involved in a car burglary and police chase in Pinecrest early Sunday morning has been arrested, but the search is on for two others who were involved.

Police said Detric Antwan McClary is facing several charges, including trespassing, fleeing and resisting an officer.

Detric Antwan McClary Broward Sheriff's Office

According to Pinecrest police, an officer was conducting a proactive crime prevention detail around 2 a.m. Sunday and saw a suspicious gray BMW parked on the wrong side of the road with its lights turned off near Southwest 66th Avenue.

The officer remained in the area to monitor the car, and shortly after saw multiple people dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks run from a nearby home's yard to enter the car.

Pinecrest Police said the officer tried to stop them, but the driver allegedly backed the BMW into the officer's marked police car, hitting it before speeding off and prompting a chase. The officer was not hurt.

The car fled onto the Palmetto Expressway, and the chase eventually was stopped when officers lost sight of the vehicle, according to police.

However, the car eventually crashed in Hollywood in Broward County, and that's where police said they arrested McClary.

Pinecrest police said that while they identified the registered owner of the BMW, the owner was not cooperating with law enforcement. The BMW was not reported as stolen, nor was it rented.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Pinecrest police said that McClary wasn't the BMW's owner, and it's unknown if he was driving it at the time of the incident.

Police said that the owner of the vehicle was aware that McClary has possession of the vehicle at the time, but there is so far no evidence suggesting that the owner was aware of their actions.

Police are continuing to search for two other people involved, and the incident remains under investigation.

No other details were released.