Pickleball World Cup draws global crowd to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — America's fastest-growing sport is taking center stage this week in Fort Lauderdale with the Pickleball World Cup.

"The atmosphere is just mind-blowing, every player has their flags going and different energy," said Dhiren Patel, a player and coach for Team India.

Teams from 68 countries came in to compete, from India to Australia to Canada.

Fans and families fill the venue

"It's super exciting, even just to be here at this facility and the number of courts and to see all the different players from all over the world," said Jana Gola, a Team Canada fan.

Gola's daughter, Olivia, is competing on the junior team.

"We learned pickleball as a family, and Olivia just really took to it. She's been playing for about three years now, and as the sport is growing, she's just getting better," Gola said.

Players span generations and continents

Players range in age from 13 to senior citizens.

Gladys Tories is in her 70s and won a medal for Team Colombia.

"This means that I can die happy now, and when I'm 108 years old, I think I'll have more time to go to more World Cups," Tories said.

New venue hosts nonstop matches

The tournament is at The Fort, a new pickleball complex in Snyder Park near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The games are constant with 43 courts and the first-ever pickleball stadium.

"We have over 25,000 people through our doors this week, over 68 countries being represented here at the pickleball world cup," said Troy Boynton, director of corporate partnerships for The Fort.

Economic impact expected to be strong

The week-long event is expected to generate about $8 million, according to Visit Lauderdale. That, combined with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show happening at the same time, means a big boost for the local economy.

"It's great for the city, a huge weekend, almost a little too much. We've heard from hotels that they're super booked up," Boynton said.

Pro tip: placement over power

And if you're looking for some advice from the pros, here's a tip.

"Don't hit the ball hard, place the ball, and you place yourself at a better position so you can enjoy the game more and more," Patel said.

Event runs through Sunday, Nov. 2

The Pickleball World Cup runs until Sunday, Nov. 2, and is open to the public. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased online or in person.