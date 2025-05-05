Behind-the-scenes photos show Zoo Miami gorillas prepped for big move to Chicago

Two of Zoo Miami's most iconic residents, silverback lowland gorillas Shango and Barney, have been medically cleared for transfer to Brookfield Zoo Chicago later this month, marking the end of an era for the South Florida zoo.

The 36-year-old, 448-pound Shango and his younger brother, 31-year-old, 415-pound Barney, underwent comprehensive medical examinations on Friday in preparation for their move.

The procedures included blood work, X-rays, dental cleanings, tuberculosis tests, cardiac ultrasounds and vaccinations for rabies and tetanus. The exams, which were led by Zoo Miami veterinarians Dr. Marisa Bezjian and Dr. Nicholas Buscaglia and overseen by Chief of Animal Health Dr. Gwen Myers, confirmed that both gorillas are in good health, according to a release from Zoo Miami.

Specialized care was also provided by human cardiologist Dr. Ken Zide, along with sonographer Raquel McBean and cardiology fellow Dr. Kunal Lal.

Zoo officials said both gorillas have since made a full recovery and are back in their habitat until the relocation.

Gorillas to join Brookfield Zoo's first bachelor troop

Once in Chicago, Shango and Barney will become the first bachelor troop displayed at Brookfield Zoo's James and Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forest. In the wild, bachelor troops consist of younger males who have left their family units or adults who haven't formed one, offering vital social interactions that benefit the health and survival of the species, Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said.

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, threatened by poaching, disease, and habitat destruction.

The brothers' transfer is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which supports gorilla conservation and education.

Shango and Barney's departure ends a 40-year Zoo Miami tradition

Barney and Shango were born at the San Francisco Zoo and arrived at Zoo Miami in 2017 from Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas.

Their departure will allow Zoo Miami to begin renovations on its great ape habitat to meet updated Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission regulations, zoo officials said.

When they leave at the end of May, Zoo Miami will be without gorillas for the first time in over 40 years.