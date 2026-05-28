Videos, photos show flooding in South Florida as heavy rain barrels across region Thursday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms barreled across South Florida on Thursday morning, leading to flooding in parts of Miami-Dade.

The Florida Department of Transportation reported flooding on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade, leading to delays as water covered the roadway just south of 79th Street.

According to officials, flooding has also been reported westbound on the Dolphin Expressway at Le Jeune Road, and two lanes have been closed.

This image shows flooding on Interstate 95 just south of 79th Street on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Flooding was also reported in the area of Le Jeune Road and Northwest 3rd Street in Miami-Dade, which is just south of Miami International Airport.

Photos from the area showed cars slowly traveling through the floodwaters as water rises and creeps onto sidewalks in the area.

This image shows a car driving through floodwaters in the area of Le Jeune Road and Northwest 3rd Street. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team says that scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on Thursday morning, some of which could contain heavy downpours and more reports of minor flooding.

Drivers are urged to keep it slow on the roads and allow for extra time.