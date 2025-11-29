Watch CBS News
Person killed after getting struck by train in Oakland Park, Broward Sheriff's Office says

By
Hunter Geisel
A person is dead after being struck by a train in Oakland Park on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received reports of a train crash involving a pedestrian near 1600 W. Oakland Park Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found the person dead on the scene, BSO said.

Detectives with BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

