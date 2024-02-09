Person dead, deputy hospitalized after Broward County welfare check turns into hazmat situation

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA — One person is dead and a deputy was hospitalized after a welfare check turned into a hazmat situation in Broward County on Friday.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea district deputies were sent to a home on the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive to complete a welfare check on a possible missing person. However, nobody answered the door when deputies arrived at the residence.

The deputies later learned that the person's vehicle was possibly located near the 31000 block of Everglades Parkway in Weston, prompting a nearby deputy to investigate.

According to BSO, the Weston deputy then found the person dead inside of a car with a "chemical substance." Paramedics then transported the deputy to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The deputy's condition is unknown and the substance found at the scene has not been identified.

Detectives with BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.