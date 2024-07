Car crashes into pillar in Northwest Miami-Dade

Car crashes into pillar in Northwest Miami-Dade

Car crashes into pillar in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI — A person is dead after crashing into a Miami-Dade Transit Metrorail pillar early Monday morning.

The crash happened near the 7200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, where chopper video showed police securing the area and redirecting traffic away from the southbound lanes of 27th Avenue at the time.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that the driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.