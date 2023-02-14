Person airlifted after being struck by train in Doral, officials say
MIAMI -- A person was hurt after being struck by a train Tuesday afternoon in Doral, authorities said.
According to Miami-Dade Fire & Rescue, the person was walking along NW 12th Street and 87th Avenue when they were hit by the train.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment. Information about their condition was pending.
Officials did not immediately say what led to the accident.
