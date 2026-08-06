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Psychologist says Perez Hilton's on-camera self-harm was likely a cry for help, family confirms he can communicate

By
Manuel Bojorquez
Manuel Bojorquez
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Manuel Bojorquez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined CBS News Miami in April 2026 after serving as a CBS News National Correspondent for more than a decade.
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Manuel Bojorquez

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The family of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton released a statement Wednesday confirming that he can communicate following a mental health crisis that occurred Tuesday evening.

The family disclosed that Hilton's children, niece, and sister witnessed the onset of the crisis inside the home before fleeing the scene to prevent the children from witnessing further trauma.

Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Attempted Livestreamed Suicide
WESTCHESTER, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Miami-Dade County Sheriff's deputies visit the home where Perez Hilton was found after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream on August 05, 2026, in Westchester, Florida. Perez Hilton was hospitalized on August 4 after deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the home. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A TikTok livestream broadcast on Tuesday depicted Hilton harming himself for several minutes.

Dan Romer, a psychologist with the University of Pennsylvania, noted that such actions are often a "cry for help."

"Pain is very complicated," Romer said. "So why would someone inflict pain on themselves? Probably for some purpose, and one purpose would be, 'Hey, look at me … I'm in crisis.'"

TikTok faced scrutiny regarding the livestream, with reports suggesting the video remained accessible for 15 minutes and was delayed by a moderator error. However, a U.S. spokesperson for the platform told CBS News Miami that the content was flagged within minutes and that subsequent streams were closed within 90 seconds.

The company confirmed it alerted law enforcement to the situation, and Hilton's TikTok account has been banned for violating the app's guidelines.

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