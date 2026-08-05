Perez Hilton taken to hospital after livestreaming acts of self-harm, officials say

Celebrity gossip journalist Perez Hilton was taken to a hospital in Miami on Tuesday night after livestreaming "acts of self-harm" on social media, police said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it received multiple calls about the incident and responded to the scene. Deputies spoke to family members and learned Hilton was alone inside the home.

In the livestream, which has since been taken down, Hilton appears to be bloodied and in a distressed mental state.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, law enforcement said.

"The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family," the sheriff's office said.

Hilton, 48, grew to prominence in the 2000s when he started a controversial celebrity blog. The journalist has courted many controversies over the years for his unfiltered take on celebrity life, not hesitating to criticize those celebrities who he disliked.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.