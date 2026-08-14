Perez Hilton's sister found him locked in bathroom before his hospitalization, MDSO report says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has released new details in the hospitalization of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton on Aug. 4 after livestreaming "acts of self-harm" on TikTok.

According to MDSO's incident report, deputies responded to Hilton's home on Southwest 77th Court in Miami after his sister, Barbara Giarraffa, called for help.

The incident report said that Giarraffa called deputies after unlocking the bathroom door at the home and finding Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, naked and covered in blood. She told deputies he had been unusually quiet that day and had locked himself in his bedroom, which she noted was out of character for him.

Giarraffa told the responding deputy that Hilton had been suicidal the previous week and had been taken to a hospital for help at that time.

After finding him in the bathroom, the report said Giarraffa fled the home with several children in her vehicle. She told deputies, according to the report, that while she was still in front of the home, Hilton walked outside and began banging on the driver's side window. She drove away from the scene as police arrived.

The report then noted that Hilton had gone back inside and locked the front door by the time deputies arrived at the home.

Deputies established a perimeter around the house and were able to confirm that Hilton was the only person inside through the windows.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him on scene for multiple lacerations and an overdose. He was then transported to HCA Kendall Hospital, where he was admitted for his injuries and Baker Acted.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.