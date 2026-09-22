Retired Pembroke Pines police sergeant identified as victim of murder-suicide, BSO says

Deputies say that the two people found dead inside a Pembroke Pines home on Monday morning were the victims of a murder-suicide.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, officers with the Pembroke Pines Police Department and paramedics with the Pembroke Pines Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding two people who were found unresponsive in the 8300 block of Pine Drive a little after 7 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they said they located John Baker, a retired Pembroke Pines Police Department sergeant, and his wife, Joanne Baker, both dead.

After they were found, detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime units were contacted by the Pembroke Pines Police Department to conduct the death investigation.

Sgt. John Baker Pembroke Pines Police Department

The preliminary information revealed that Joanne shot and killed John and then turned the gun on herself.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sgt. John Baker involved in on-duty motorcycle crash in 2019

In August 2019, John Baker had been involved in a serious on-duty motorcycle crash when a car turned into his path, leaving him with critical injuries that impacted his speech and movement, police said in a statement.

"Through perseverance and the help of his family and medical team, Sergeant Baker regained limited motor skills," police said in a news release. "Despite his accident, Sergeant Baker stayed active in supporting the community."

Investigators said the official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

"The entire PPPD family mourns the sudden loss of Sergeant John Baker," police said in a news release. "Even with the challenges he faced from his work-related injury, his joyful and positive personality always persisted. Our deep condolences are with his children, family and his many friends during this difficult time."