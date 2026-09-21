Broward deputies investigating after 2 found dead in home, Pembroke Pines police say

Two people were found dead inside a South Florida home on Monday morning, and now the Broward Sheriff's Office is working to determine what happened.

According to the BSO, someone called Broward County Regional Communications just after 7 a.m. Monday to report two people who were unresponsive at a home near the 8300 block of Pine Drive.

Officers with the Pembroke Pines Police Department responded to the scene and were able to locate the two unresponsive people.

They were subsequently pronounced dead, according to the BSO.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department alerted the BSO of the incident, and they also responded to the scene to investigate.

At this time, the BSO said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community at this time.

No other information was released.