Pembroke Pines police search for car involved in deadly hit and run

FORT LAUDERDALE - Pembroke Pines police have asked for the public's help in finding a car they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month.

On Saturday, November 5th, Roy Miralda was riding his bike on Pembroke Road on his way to meet a group of other cyclists for an organized ride.

At the intersection of Island Drive, the 41-year-old was struck by a car. Miralda was killed.

Police said the driver never stopped nor did they call the police about the deadly accident.

Investigators are now looking for the car involved in the crash. They say its a black 2016 Nissan Altima, with the Florida tag LAD-Q40, and it likely has damage to the front bumper/front headlight area, as well as damage to the hood and front

windshield.

Anyone who knows where the vehicle is located is urged to contact the police.