Pembroke Pines man accused of double killing inside grandmother's home, police say

Police have arrested a man suspected in the killing of two people found dead last week inside his grandmother's Pembroke Pines home, where the victims had only been staying briefly.

Pembroke Pines Police Captain Adam Feiner said both victims, identified as Tiara Belizaire-Young and Octavis Anthony Myers, were shot multiple times.

"The two people who were found dead were in a personal relationship with the person responsible for the murders. Beyond that, it is our understanding that they were staying there for an evening or two," Feiner said.

Feiner added that 27-year-old Isaiah Collins' grandmother might not have known the victims were in the house.

"One body we discovered in the garage and another body was located in the bedroom. The grandmother does not typically enter those two areas in the home," Feiner said.

Police believe the victims were killed a day or two before they were discovered Wednesday afternoon inside the home just north of Taft Street at Northwest 109th Avenue.

"Investigators have not determined the motive at this point," Feiner said.

Arrest after chase

Authorities said Collins was spotted Sunday near a park in Miami Gardens by an off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy.

Police said he ran across the Florida Turnpike, jumped in a canal and climbed a tree before being shot in the arm after making an erratic move, gesturing toward his waistband.

"The most important message we can relate to our community and our media partners is that law enforcement captured a very dangerous individual responsible for killing two people," Feiner said.

Feiner added that investigators believe Collins acted alone. He will face two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Community reaction

Neighbors expressed shock at the allegations.

"That would be the big question: why?" said neighbor Kathy Bunbury.

She said she has long known the Collins family and was saddened by the news.

"I am saddened. I have known this family quite a long time. It's heartbreaking that Mr. and Mrs. Collins would have to go through with their grandson," Bunbury said.