Lightning strike caught on video destroys wiring inside Pembroke Pines home

A Pembroke Pines family is facing costly repairs after a lightning strike destroyed wiring inside their home and the powerful moment was caught on surveillance video.

The strike happened Wednesday afternoon, sending a bolt of electricity through the property.

"It's surreal"

"I'm shocked it actually happened to me. You see lightning strikes hit places and you don't think about things getting destroyed. But seeing it happen firsthand to us and coming home and seeing destruction is bizarre, it's surreal," said Robert Goggin, who lives in the home.

Another camera angle shows the jolt was so strong it briefly knocked out the security system before damaging appliances and fixtures inside.

"The lighting fixtures in the front of the house, it blew the bulbs out of them. It actually blew the lights to bits — the garage door, blew the motherboard on that and fried the Wi-Fi router. The microwave doesn't work, a lot of things don't work," Goggin said.

More than $1,000 in damage

From the outside, the home looks mostly untouched, but the family says electrical repairs will cost more than $1,000.

"Stuff is replaceable. I was more worried about the pets. Luckily no one was home when it happened," Goggin said.

While the family is grateful no one was hurt, they're now living with a sense of unease about potential hidden damage.

"You don't know if there's something internal or gonna wake up the next morning and something's on fire. It's kind of all in your head. I think that's the hardest thing to deal with right now," Goggin said.

For now, they're going through the wiring and fixing items one by one to prevent any future problems.