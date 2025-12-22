Pembroke Pines crash downs electrical lines, damages fire hydrant leading to flooding

An investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines after police say a crash brought down a utility pole and damaged a fire hydrant, leading to flooding in the area.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash in the area of Pines Boulevard and NW 76th Avenue.

Police said the crash downed the utility pole across the roadway, and westbound traffic was being blocked late Monday morning.

Flooding was also reported along the roadway near Pines Boulevard and NW 76th Avenue, as well as in a nearby shopping plaza.

Police urged drivers in the area to travel with caution, and westbound and southbound traffic remained blocked in the area.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

No other information was available.