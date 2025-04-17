Diamondbacks top Marlins 6-4 for fifth straight win

Pavin Smith and Josh Naylor hit solo homers and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Thursday for their fifth straight win.

Smith drove in two runs as did Geraldo Perdomo. Naylor hit three of Arizona's nine homers in the three-game sweep. The Diamondbacks stole five bases, three by Corbin Carroll.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) got the win despite giving up 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings. A.J. Puk earned his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

Edward Cabrera (0-1) started and went four innings, giving up five runs and four hits and three walks. Rob Brantly had three hits and Xavier Edwards, Kyle Stowers and Javier Sanoja two each for Florida. Edwards extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Arizona never trailed after Carroll reached on a wild pitch to lead off the game, stole second and third then scored on Perdomo's sacrifice fly before Pavin homered. The Diamondbacks added runs on Smith's double in the third, RBI singles by Carroll and Perdomo in the fourth and Naylor's homer in the fifth.

The Marlins' runs came on Eric Wagaman's ground-rule double in the first, Brantly's RBI hit in the fourth, a wild pitch that scored Wagaman in the fifth and Edwards' bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Third baseman Connor Norby made his season debut for Marlins after recovering from a strained oblique. He went 1 for 5.

Norby struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh. The Marlins left 15 on base.

Corbin Carroll extended his on-base streak to 25 straight games going back to last season.

Arizona's Corbin Burnes (0-1, 5.28) will start against the Cubs' Colin Rea (0-0, 1.00) at Chicago on Friday. Miami's Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 4.70) pitches against Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.07) at Philadelphia on Friday.