Passengers prepare for weekend weather delays

With a massive winter storm expected to sweep across much of the country, travelers arriving in Miami on Thursday said they felt fortunate to beat the worst of the weather, even as millions brace for disruptions.

Only five flights were canceled in South Florida the day before winter storm Fern is forecast to hit large portions of the United States. The relatively light impact locally stood in contrast to widespread airline warnings issued nationwide.

Scott Steiner, who arrived from Atlanta, said the timing worked out for his family.

"I was in Chicago last week, and it got as cold as it could be," he said. "Now we're here in Miami, where it's going to be hot, 80‑something degrees, so we left at the perfect time."

Major airlines have issued travel alerts, waivers, and cancellation notices for passengers flying through Texas, the Northeast, and the Southeast. The storm is expected to be so far‑reaching that as many as 230 million people could feel its effects.

Kerrie Steiner, also traveling from Atlanta, said she's concerned for the communities in the storm's path.

"I'm just thinking about those people," she said. "A lot of these places that are going to get hit aren't prepared for that kind of stuff."

Delta Air Lines has already canceled some flights in five states and said it is deploying cold‑weather specialists from its northern hubs to assist with deicing and baggage operations in cities including Atlanta.

That's where Dr. Eric Beasley departed late Thursday.

"It started to freeze when we got out of there. A bit rainy," he said. "My wife is hunkered down because we're expecting it to ice over before I get back home."

Travelers with weekend flights are urged to check with their airlines, as most major carriers are waiving change fees ahead of the storm.