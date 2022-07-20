Pass the butter! Two-day lobster mini-season kicks off next week

MIAMI - If you are going to be participating in next week's 2-day lobster mini-season, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office would like to remind you to familiarize yourself with the rules or else.

Lobster mini-season is set for Monroe County on July 27 and 28.

Click here to see the rules regarding the upcoming mini-season.

"Mini-season is a great time for residents and visitors alike, and I want to ensure everyone is aware of the law, and behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

The Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water.

Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly.

"All Sheriff's Office boats will be on patrol, and deputies will also be operating a number of personal watercraft donated to the Sheriff's Office by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys. They donate WaveRunners each year to be used for law enforcement purposes such as this, as well as for regular patrols of hard-to-reach shoreline areas and residential canals."

Officials remind you that you must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters.