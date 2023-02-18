Participants run, walk in Miami-Dade to 'Live Like Bella' and raise funds to fight child cancer

MIAMI -- Hundreds of participants from South Florida gathered Saturday to attend an event to "Live Like Bella" and raise money in the fight against child cancer.

More than 1,500 people walked or ran in Bella Rodriguez-Torres' honor.

It was a decade ago that 10-year-old Bella passed away after a long and hard battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue.

At least 1,500 people participated in the event to raisie funds in the fight against child cancer.

Since then her family has raised more than $32 million to fight pediatric cancer.

"It touches us immensely to see so many people, so many Bella believers out here supporting the cause in the fight against pediatric cancer in the memory of Bella," said Raymond Rodriguez- Torres, Bella's father. "It's something very special."

Ever since Bella's death, her family has vowed to live like she did, making every day count.

"She always wanted to make sure others were being taken care of and that you were okay," said her sister, Rayna Rodriguez- Torres. "She was always smiling. She was the strongest person I will ever know."

Bella's family hopes her legacy will live on in South Florida and beyond.

"She's helped thousands of people across the world," said Bella's mom, Shannah Rodriguez- Torres.

Bella's dad says he knows his daughter is happy with the work they continue to do.

"Bella is very much with us. She is very much smiling from heaven and today is a day of celebration for sure," said Raymond.