"Moving Day Miami" raises at least $160,000 for Parkinson's Foundation to help raise awareness, research funds

Celebrating movement and fighting back against Parkinson's disease, hundreds of people laced up their walking shoes at Miami's Tropical Park to take part in "Moving Day."

Saturday's event, hosted by the Parkinson's Foundation, raises awareness and funds for research into the disease, which still has no cure.

CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten, left, shares his experience living with Parkinson's disease.

Every six minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson's and about a million Americans are living with the disease, including CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten. He walked the track on Saturday morning and shared his experience living with Parkinson's.

The event raised at least $160,000 on Saturday.

If anyone wants to participate, it's not too late -- there will be a Parkinson's Foundation community walk in Plantation at Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m.