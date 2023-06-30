Parents of Parkland school shooting victim are critical of new permitless carry law

MIAMI - A big change in Florida's gun laws is coming this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, July 1st, a new law goes into effect that will allow people to carry guns without a concealed weapons permit. That means those carrying concealed weapons will not have to apply for a permit and will not have to take an instructional course.

Manny Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, has fought for sensible gun reform. He said this new law is a step in the wrong direction.

"From today, to that day arrives, a lot of people will die because of politicians and their inaction, they're, cowards, they are receiving money from the gun industry, period. And then they create these laws, trying to convince people that if we were idiots that we will believe that 'oh now we will have less crime, now we are going to solve the problem.' But, let me tell you something, it is not true. Someone will die today, tomorrow, after tomorrow, and many people will die by the end of the year," he said.

Oliver said we need to do better. He believes if more people speak out against gun laws like this the activism will make a difference, but not overnight.

On Monday, Oliver and his wife Patricia Olivers will take their fight against gun violence on the road as they begin a bus tour across the country, visiting 25 cities in about 50 days.

Each tour stop will include events, rallies, and gatherings. In each city, members of the local gun violence activism community will meet at the bus and raise their voices to curb the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S.

"This isn't just a bus - it's a revolution on wheels," said Oliver. "Beyond anything, it carries the dreams, love, and resolve of a movement dedicated to curbing gun violence, inspired by our dear son Joaquin "Guac" Oliver."